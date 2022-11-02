El Salvador destroys gang members’ tombstones

SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s government has taken its efforts against the country’s powerful street gangs to another level by sending inmates into cemeteries to destroy the tombs of gang members at a time of year when families typically visit their loved ones’ graves. Armed with sledgehammers and pry bars, inmates broke up tombs marked with “MS,” of the Mara Salvatrucha gang in a San Salvador suburb Tuesday. Santa Tecla Mayor Henry Flores says the crews had destroyed nearly 80 tombstones in the municipal cemetery and erased gang-related graffiti. “Our plan is that there is no graffiti so the people feel safe.”

