2 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the West Bank, while Israeli police say a Palestinian was shot dead after stabbing a police officer in east Jerusalem. Violence Thursday was flaring as Israel tallies the final votes in national elections held this week, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to lead a comfortable majority backed by far-right allies. The violence was latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and Jerusalem that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2015.

