AG won’t seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun
By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year, even though it turned out the gun he carried was fake. Thursday’s announcement by Attorney General Rob Bonta ends his first such review under a new California law that requires the state Department of Justice to review all incidents where an officer shoots and kills an unarmed civilian in the state. Officers responded in July 2021 to reports that Matthew James Sova was walking with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. At least one person reported seeing him pointing the gun at someone.