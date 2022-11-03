Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging voters to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights. Speaking in San Diego County, California, at an evening rally in support of endangered Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, the president said the outcome of the election would “determine the direction of the country for at least a decade.” Biden made his second trip to California in less than three weeks in hopes of bolstering Democratic House members. California is a heavily Democratic state but has a string of competitive House races.