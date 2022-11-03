G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies are opening two days of talks in Germany, where they will grapple with grappling with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protesters. Meeting in the western German city of Muenster on Thursday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations were taking stock of the situation in Ukraine more than eight months after Russia invaded its neighbor. The war has exacerbated food and energy shortages, and had other ripple effects far beyond Europe. The meeting in Muenster comes nearly a year after the G-7 nations warned Russia of “massive consequences” if it invaded Ukraine.

