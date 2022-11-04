Groups say they’ll sue Georgia over ‘divisive concepts’ ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Education and civil rights groups say they will sue to overturn Georgia’s law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts. They claimed Friday that the ban on so-called divisive concepts violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia Association of Educators sent the notice to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. A spokesperson for Carr declined comment. Republicans say the law was necessary to ban the teaching of critical race theory. Opponents argue it’s classroom censorship that violates rights of students and teachers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.