Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northwest Mexico; no damage seen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was 50 miles south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California at a depth of 6.2 miles. The Baja California Sur civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy there was no notable variation in sea level. The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. Friday local time.

