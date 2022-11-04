Media preps for 2022 election with focus on democracy issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Democracy issues were once an afterthought in election night coverage, with an occasional report on broken voting machines in a polling place or two. Former President Donald Trump’s response to losing in 2020 has changed the game, and news organizations preparing election night coverage are putting issues of election deniers and threats to voting at the forefront of coverage plan. CBS News is instituting a new ‘Democracy Desk’ for next Tuesday night. For the second midterm election in a row, ABC, CBS and NBC are devoting all of their prime-time — and beyond — to covering election night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.