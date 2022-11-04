Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has been awarded a tranche of federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure. The infusion of funds arrives after flooding-induced breakdowns at Jackson’s main water treatment plant in late August left 150,000 people without running water for several days. Jackson was awarded $35.6 million in grant funding to pay for seven water and sewer projects. The funds were approved during the first of two payment rounds by a state program. The program was created by state lawmakers in 2022 to provide grants matching the federal government’s aid for cities and counties financed through the American Rescue Plan Act. The second round of funds will be awarded sometime this spring.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

