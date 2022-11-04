Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rallied grassroots organizers on a video call in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband. Pelosi said Friday the midterm race for control of Congress is a fight for democracy and “very winnable.” She also said her husband’s recovery would be a “long haul.” Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a fractured skull and other injuries after an intruder broke into their San Francisco home and bludgeoned him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi said when people ask what would make her feel better, “I say: Vote!” David DePape is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, and has pleaded not guilty.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

