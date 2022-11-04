Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation

PARIS (AP) — A Black lawmaker says he was “deeply hurt” after a far-right member of the French parliament made a racist remark during a legislative session. The incident has triggered condemnations from across the political spectrum. The far-right lawmaker was heard shouting the words “return to Africa” at the Black lawmaker, who was challenging the government Thursday about migrants stranded at sea. The words prompted an immediate uproar in the legislature and led the president of the National Assembly to suspend the session and launch an investigation. The far-right lawmaker said he was referring to Europe-bound migrants rescued at sea and not, as some understood, to his fellow legislator.

