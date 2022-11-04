Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID policies

BEIJING (AP) — China’s health ministry has said its severe anti-virus controls should be made less disruptive and a city with the world’s biggest iPhone factory has promised to ease restrictions. Companies and investors are watching for signs the ruling Communist Party might relax “Zero COVID” controls that block travel and business activity. The ruling party newspaper People’s Daily tried last month to dispel hopes for a quick end, saying “Zero COVID” was working and must stay in place. But Hong Kong’s stock market benchmark gained 5.4% after the Global Times, published by People’s Daily, reported the National Health Commission wants to control outbreaks with “the minimum scale affected” and “lowest cost possible.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.