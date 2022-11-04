Small Kansas college announces $500 million anonymous gift

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — An anonymous donor is pledging up to $500 million to a small liberal arts college in central Kansas. McPherson College officials announced the gift Friday. In May, California philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist announced they were giving $25 million to the school’s Building Community Campaign. Melanie Lundquist returned to the school Friday and said she had been authorized to speak on the anonymous donor’s behalf. She also announced that she and her husband will increase their donation to $50 million. The new donation is a double-match estate commitment. If the college raises $250 million by June 30, it will receive the donor’s entire pledged $500 million, for a total of $750 million in donations.

