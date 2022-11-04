US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. is sending Ukraine another $400 million in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine. The new command post, announced Friday, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia. In total the U.S. has provided to Ukraine more than $18. 2 billion since Russia invaded Feb. 24.

