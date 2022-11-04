Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen have held get-out-the-vote rallies at the Minnesota Capitol as they launched their final sprints to Election Day. Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties Friday as they sought to fire up their core supporters to get their friends and neighbors to vote. Turnout will be critical not only in the governor’s race but in some other hard-fought statewide contests, plus a pair of congressional races in southern Minnesota and a couple dozen legislative races that will determine control of the state House and Senate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.