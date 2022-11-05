Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another election in South Carolina will give Democrats another chance to loosen the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years. Democratic candidates are on the ballot in just four of the eight races across South Carolina. They all face well-financed and Republican establishment-supported challengers. GOP Gov. Henry McMaster faces Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham at the top of the ballot. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott faces Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Secretary of State Mark Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler.

