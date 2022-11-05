French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

PARIS (AP) — An ambitious 27-year-old is vying against a longtime heavyweight in France’s main far-right party to replace Marine Le Pen as leader of the resurgent National Rally. The results of a party vote will be announced at a party congress Saturday. The anti-immigration party is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in legislative elections this year. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week by a National Rally member in parliament that cast doubt on years of efforts to soften the party’s image. Jordan Bardella is widely tipped to win. Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in party leadership.

