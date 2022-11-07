Bowser poised to coast to 3rd term as Washington, DC, mayor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is poised to coast to a third term after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of the ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser defeated a pair of challengers from the District of Columbia Council in the Democratic primary, a race that is largely held to be the true mayoral race in overwhelmingly Democratic D.C. In Tuesday’s general election, Bowser faces a trio of challengers: Republican Stacia Hall, Statehood Green Party nominee Corren Brown and independent Rodney “Red” Grant. A victory would make Bowser the second mayor to win three consecutive terms.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.