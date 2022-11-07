Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes says there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. That what he said on the stand Monday, during his second day of testimony as he tries to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. Rhodes said he had no idea his followers were going to join the pro-Donald Trump mob to storm the Capitol and that he was upset after he found out that some did. Rhodes is on trial with four others for what prosecutors have alleged was a plan to stage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

