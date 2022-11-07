Rain, snowfall reduce risk of wildfires in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter. The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of the state on Monday and was predicted to last into midweek. It’s the second significant storm this month in drought-stricken California and follows earlier smaller weather systems. Experts say it will end the fire season in some areas and help slow the spread of fires elsewhere including Southern California, where the seasonal Santa Ana winds raise wildfire risks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.