Solar panel trouble on cargo capsule bound for space station
By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly launched cargo capsule has run into trouble with a solar panel after liftoff. Only one of the two solar panels on the Northrop Grumman capsule opened successfully following Monday’s predawn liftoff. NASA officials say the company has assured them there’s enough power for Wednesday’s rendezvous with the International Space Station. But NASA was still assessing the situation. Northrop Grumman launched the capsule from Virginia with more than 8,200 pounds of cargo. The capsule is dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride after the first American woman in space, who died a decade ago.