U. of Kentucky student accused of assault, racial slurs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A white University of Kentucky student is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs. Jail records show the student was arrested Sunday at a residence hall and charged with assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct. The university said in a statement that a “disturbing incident” was captured on video in a residence hall. In the video, the female student worker says the other woman hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach. University President Eli Capiluto condemned the behavior and said it would not be tolerated. He said the incident is being reviewed and officials are offering support to the victims.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.