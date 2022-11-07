Voters in Atlanta suburbs sue over unsent absentee ballots

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Voters who never received absentee ballots because election officials in a suburban Atlanta county failed to mail them have filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency solution so they can still vote. Election officials in Cobb County acknowledged Friday that the county failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. As a result, 1,036 voters never received the ballots they requested. State election data show that about 250 of them had voted in person during early voting. The lawsuit seeks to have ballots sent overnight to hundreds of voters who still need them and to extend the deadline for them to return them to Nov. 14.

