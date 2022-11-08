18-carat pink diamond expected to auction off for up to $35M

GENEVA (AP) — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, Christie’s says. The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlines the auction house’s latest Geneva sale of jewelry. The auction comes six months after Christie’s sold “The Rock” — a gigantic 228-carat diamond. That sold for more than $21.75 million, including fees, at Christie’s in Geneva.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.