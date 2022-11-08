Apartment building collapse kills 3 in Egyptian capital

CAIRO (AP) — Emergency services officials say a building has collapsed in a neighborhood in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, killing at least three people, The five-story residential structure came down in the densely populated area of Imbaba, an official from the civil protection services said. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said that search and rescue workers are still looking through the rubble for survivors. He said the structure’s fall had also brought down balconies from neighboring buildings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.