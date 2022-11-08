Arkansas House races quiet with Republicans favored

Arkansas’ four congressional races have largely been quiet, with the incumbent Republicans favored for to win in the solidly red state. The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping the congressional delegation totally Republican easier as it redrew district maps following the 2020 census. Heavily Democratic Pulaski County was divided into three separate congressional districts, prompting a lawsuit claiming the new maps dilute the power of Black voters. A panel of three federal judges dismissed a portion of the lawsuit making that claim. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman have each far outpaced their Democratic opponents and other challengers.

