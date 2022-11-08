Boston pays out $2.1M to settle Christian flag legal case

BOSTON (AP) — The city of Boston has agreed to pay more than $2.1 million to the Christian legal organization that backed a court challenge after the city refused to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall, a case that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The settlement announced Tuesday by Liberty Counsel covers attorneys’ fees and other costs associated with the legal battle that started in 2017 when a city resident was refused a request to hoist the flag on one of three poles on City Hall Plaza. The Supreme Court ruled in the resident’s favor in May and the flag flew in August.

