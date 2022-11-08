Bulgarian border policeman shot dead at border with Turkey

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s interior minister says a Bulgarian police officer has been shot dead at the border with Turkey. The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, when an unidentified person shot at a border police officer and a serviceman who were patrolling a stretch of the border near the village of Golyam Dervent, minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said. The police officer died on the spot while the serviceman was not hurt. Additional border patrols were dispatched to the scene, but the shooter was not captured and is believed to be on Turkish territory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.