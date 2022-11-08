California’s Newsom poised to win 2nd term as governor
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s sleepy campaign for governor is ending. Voting concludes Tuesday in the race to be governor of the nation’s most populous state. Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is heavily favored to win a second term. He’s facing Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who is not well known outside his mostly rural Northern California district. Dahle wasn’t able to raise enough money to run an effective statewide campaign. Newsom had plenty of money but as the overwhelming favorite didn’t campaign much for himself, choosing instead to stump for other Democrats and ballot initiatives. Newsom has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 or 2028, which he has consistently denied.