Damage in 5.7-magnitude quake off Italy’s Adriatic coast

ROME (AP) — A moderate earthquake has shaken Italy’s northeastern coast, causing some cracks in buildings and prompting at least one health clinic to evacuate. There are no immediate reports of injuries. Premier Giorgia Meloni’s office says she is in constant contact with Italy’s civil protection agency monitoring the situation. Italy’s vulcanology institute said the 5.7-magnitude temblor struck at 7:07 a.m. (0507GMT) with an epicenter in the Adriatic Sea off Ancona, in the north-central Le Marche region. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6 and added that it was at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

