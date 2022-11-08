Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
Final voting began Tuesday in a midterm election where voting itself has been in the spotlight after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. Voters lined up at polls before dawn in several East Coast states, including New York and Virginia. Since the last nationwide election two years ago, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of widespread fraud.