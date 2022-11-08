EXPLAINER: Why did Arizona have voting slowdowns?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were some voting slowdowns Tuesday in Arizona where races for governor and Senate are among this year’s most closely watched contests. Most voting in the state happens by mail. But voters can go to any vote center to print and cast their ballots. Some tabulators in Maricopa County could not read ballots Tuesday because printers didn’t produce marks dark enough to be detected by the machines. Voters were told they could try their ballots in another machine, put it in a ballot box to be counted later, or cancel it and go to another vote center. A judge denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying he didn’t see evidence that people were not allowed to vote.

