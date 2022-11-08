Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm

BERLIN (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company. It comes after a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal. Germany company Elmos said late Monday that it had been informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.” The change comes as Germany struggles with the extent it should allow Chinese companies to invest in Europe’s biggest economy.

