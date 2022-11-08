GOP hard-liner Kobach seeks comeback in race for Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach is seeking to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. Kobach is a former two-term Kansas secretary of state. He faced Democrat Chris Mann, a former police officer and local prosecutor making his first run for elective office, in Tuesday’s election. Kobach is coming off losses in the Kansas governor’s race in 2018 and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020. Many Republicans said they’ve seen a calmer and steadier Kobach this year.

