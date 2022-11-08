GOP seeks to flip Minnesota House seat held by Angie Craig

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is fighting to keep her seat in a high-stakes rematch with Republican Tyler Kistner. The GOP considers the race its best hope for flipping a Minnesota congressional seat in a year when control of the House is at stake. The 2nd District race was one of the most expensive in the country, with an estimated $30 million in outside spending. Democrats’ best hope for a pickup in Minnesota was in southern Minnesota’s 1st District, where Republican Brad Finstad aimed to keep the seat he won in a special election in August over Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

