GOP Sen. Johnson faces challenge in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seeks to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator, in one of the handful of races that could determine which party controls the chamber. Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, painted Barnes as “dangerous” and soft on crime, hitting on one of the GOP’s biggest campaign themes this cycle. Barnes, already the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

