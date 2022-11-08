GOP’s Paxton faces Democrat Garza in Texas AG race

DALLAS (AP) — Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought a third term Tuesday under the cloud of an FBI investigation and dysfunction in his office. Democrats believe this has opened an opportunity to end decades of GOP power in the state. Challenger Rochelle Garza has attacked Paxton over an array of scandals. They include disciplinary action by the state bar, an ongoing FBI investigation and the Republican’s long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing. Garza has struggled with low name recognition and a considerable fundraising disadvantage. A Democrat has not won statewide office in Texas since 1994.

