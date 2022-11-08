Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor

HONOLULU (AP) — Democrat Josh Green has defeated Republican Duke Aiona in the race to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green had been heavily favored to beat Aiona, who unsuccessfully ran for the office twice before in 2010 and 2014. Green has served as lieutenant governor under Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a state senator and representative. Green was a doctor in rural areas on the Big Island before entering politics. He has continued working part-time as a physician while in politics. Green developed a following early during the COVID-19 pandemic for his explanations of infection rates and trends and hospital treatment capacity.

