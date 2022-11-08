If GOP wins Senate, Boozman set to take helm of ag panel

Republican Sen. John Boozman is expected to coast to reelection, but what role the two-term incumbent would play in his next six-year stint depends on whether the GOP clinches control of the Senate in the midterms. If Republicans take the Senate back from Democrats, Boozman is in line to chair the powerful Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. He’s introduced legislation that would give the regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, over which the agriculture committee has authority. Boozman faces Democrat Natalie James, Libertarian Kenneth Cates and two write-in candidates in what has been a low profile campaign. Boozman has dominated his opponents in fundraising, with $7.4 million to James’ $73,400.

