Missouri voters filling 2 open seats in Congress

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are set to elect two new members of Congress. Voters on Tuesday will pick who should fill seats held by outgoing U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, who didn’t seek reelection and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate. Former Kansas City morning news anchor Republican Mark Alford faces Democrat Jack Truman in the race for Hartzler’s north-central Missouri 4th District seat. Republican state Sen. Eric Burlison and Democratic baker Kristen Radaker-Sheafer are vying for Long’s southwestern 7th District seat. Incumbents in Missouri’s six other districts are expected to win, which would mean Republicans keep a 6-2 advantage among the state’s congressional seats.

