Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year. The state’s voters are deciding contests Tuesday that could shift majority control in the U.S. House. Pennsylvania’s delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years. Two Democratic members of Congress have tough challenges, Matt Cartwright in the Scranton area and Susan Wild in the Lehigh Valley. Another close race is just north of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania’s slow population growth is causing it to lose a seat in Congress, so the state’s 18-member delegation is falling to 17 members. Most Pennsylvania polls close at 8 p.m.