Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress and of President Joe Biden’s agenda on Capitol Hill are at stake this Election Day. Republicans are working to claw back power in the House and the Senate and end Democrats’ hold on Washington. Tuesday’s election is the first since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband comes as federal law enforcement warns of heightened threats. All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate are being contested. Republicans recruited political newcomers including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump, who promise to end Biden’s big government ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden.

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

