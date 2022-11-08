Strike on fuel convoy from Iraq to Syria said to kill 10
By By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
BAGHDAD (AP) — Members of parmilitary groups operating in Syria say an air strike on a convoy carrying fuel across the border from Iraq has killed at least 10 people. Two paramilitaryofficials tell The Associated Press that the strike late Tuesday hit a convoy of about 15 trucks that crossed into Syria near Al-Qaim. It is not immediately clear where the convoy was coming from or what group carried out the attack. The strike comes a day after a U.S. citizen, 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, was fatally shot in central Baghdad.