Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to clinch Turkish approval for his country’s bid to join NATO. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the military alliance after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. But Turkey has been holding off on endorsing their bids, accusing the two of ignoring Ankara’s security concerns. It wants them to crack down on individuals it considers terrorists. Kristersson is scheduled to hold talks with Erdogan on Tuesday, following an official welcoming ceremony.

