Thune looks for decisive election win in bid for 4th term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is seeking a decisive reelection win over his Democratic challenger for a fourth term that could feature a bid to eventually become his party’s leader in the Senate. The 61-year-old Republican holds a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and university professor. Thune is the second-ranking Senate Republican and is seen as a potential pick to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell once he steps down from leadership. The most dramatic moment of the campaign for Thune came before it began, when he contemplated retiring rather than running for reelection.

