Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philly

Social media users are sharing a video claiming it shows a masked man “cheating” in front of cameras at a Philadelphia polling site. But the original video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, initialing ballots to be handed out to voters on Tuesday. The misleading video removed the label identifying it as being shot in Madison. Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner with Philadelphia’s elections board, told the AP that Philadelphia does not use paper voting booths like those in the video, noting that the “I voted” stickers in the video do not match those used by the city.

By ARIJETA LAJKA and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.