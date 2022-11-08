Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass 50%. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for partisan control of the Senate.

