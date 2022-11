Wisconsin’s Evers, in 2nd term bid, says democracy at stake

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has staked his bid for a second term on his support for abortion rights and an argument that democracy is on the ballot. The Democrat is up against Republican Tim Michels, a wealthy construction company owner who last ran for office 16 years ago. Michels won a tough primary after getting Donald Trump’s endorsement. He has refused to say he’ll accept the results of the election, and he’s also said “maybe” the 2020 election lost by Trump was actually stolen. Michels has sought to make the race about crime and public safety. He’s also argued that Evers mishandled the coronavirus pandemic and that schools and businesses suffered.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.