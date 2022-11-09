1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

U.S. health officials say a food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people in six states, including one who died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy. Most people who got sick reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria bacteria in packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report in September. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

