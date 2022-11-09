Analysis: A stunning draw: Democrats hold their midterm own

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing tremendous political headwinds, the Democrats fought Republicans to a stunning midterm draw. Many Democrats went into election night dreading how bad their losses could be and pondering how to explain them. By Wednesday, they had shifted into day-after hoping they could actually maintain a majority in the Senate, and they were celebrating victories in key governors’ races. And control of the House was still not declared. Beneath the surface, as Democrats exhaled and Republicans lamented big gains that didn’t materialize, there were larger problems that both political parties will need to address — and soon.

